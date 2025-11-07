Mozambique: EUMAM MOZ and FADM Gender Advisors strengthen the dialogue

EUMAM MOZ Gender Advisor, Lieutenant Colonel Dominik Horn, welcomed on Thursday a delegation led by Colonel Paulina Mariquel, Head of the Gender Affairs Department of the Mozambican Armed Defence Forces (FADM).

The meeting focused on joint cooperation projects in the field of gender, as well as sharing ideas and initiatives aimed at the FADM’s military training institutions.

More than just a meeting, it was a firm step towards strengthening gender integration within the armed forces and promoting equality and inclusion.