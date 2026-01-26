Mozambique: EU to send second cargo plane with humanitarian aid in coming days

The European Union (EU) will send a second cargo plane in the coming days with humanitarian aid for a further 20,000 people affected by the floods in Mozambique, it was announced today, following the arrival of the first shipment in Maputo.

“Another plane with similar cargo will arrive in Mozambique in the coming days to support around 20,000 people,” announced the EU ambassador to Mozambique, Antonino Maggiore, at the cargo terminal of Maputo airport.

Today, the country received the first humanitarian plane carrying 88 tonnes of essential supplies funded by the EU, which will be distributed to those affected by the floods by teams from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Mozambique.

The supplies, valued at US$552,000 include materials for health, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, education and child protection, as well as tents that will be used to create “safe spaces for children”, temporary health clinics, and other essential services in the areas most affected by the floods.

The goods that arrived today in Maputo are expected to benefit directly or indirectly between 30,000 and 50,000 people, “many of them children facing conditions of great vulnerability,” said the European diplomat after handing over the donation to Mozambican authorities.

“We are also coordinating with Member States, I already mentioned Portugal, but also Spain, in terms of managing priorities in the water sector. And, as I said, we are in contact with Brussels for the arrival of specialists,” he added.

The diplomat said that the ongoing EU aid is just the beginning, given the needs ahead: “But I wanted to highlight that we have already made available €950,000. And I hope this is just the start (…). Of course, the crisis will endure and we have many effects to manage, so, together with Brussels, we are looking at what more we can do.”

At the ceremony receiving this humanitarian aid, Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria Manuela Lucas, emphasised that the EU was the first to mobilise support for the floods, being on the ground since 16 January.

“We can only thank this gesture. It is a noble gesture, but it means we are partners,” said the minister, also highlighting the support neighbouring countries are giving to Mozambique and underlining the extraordinary nature of these floods, while the rainy season (October to April) is still halfway through.

“This is simply the beginning. You can see the magnitude, can’t you? Many of us are saying we have never seen floods of this magnitude before,” said Maria Manuela Lucas, acknowledging that the situation is “very difficult”.

More than 150,000 houses have been flooded in Mozambique in this month’s floods, as well as nearly 230 health units and more than 360 schools, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to the INGD database, accessed by Lusa, with information up to 07:00 (05:00 Lisbon time) today, the floods occurring in various parts of the country have already affected 652,189 people, equivalent to 141,317 families, with reports of 3,445 houses partially destroyed, 767 completely destroyed, and 153,417 flooded.

The INGD data also reports 45 injured and four missing following these floods in less than 20 days, at a time when hundreds of families remain trapped, awaiting rescue, especially in southern Mozambique.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the last two weeks of flooding, 131 people have died in Mozambique, in addition to 144 injured, and 779,528 people have been affected, according to INGD data.

By 16 January, a total of 103 deaths and 173,000 people affected since the start of the rainy season in Mozambique (which runs from October to April) had been reported, with the Government subsequently declaring a national red alert.

According to today’s data, there are currently 99 active accommodation centres, housing 99,907 people, including 19,556 who have had to be rescued.

Source: Lusa