Mozambique: EU airlifts 90 tonnes of aid to support flood victims

A cargo plane carrying 90 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the European Union (EU) was expected last night in Maputo to strengthen support for nearly 700,000 people affected by flooding in the country.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, the Boeing 747 cargo plane is transporting “humanitarian aid for hundreds of thousands of Mozambicans trapped by the floods.”

The cargo was received at the capital’s airport by Minister Maria Manuela Lucas, the statement adds.

This is the first humanitarian cargo flight from the European Union to Mozambique, carrying 90 tonnes of health equipment, shelter materials, hygiene items, nutrition supplies, education materials, and protection equipment.

The cargo originates from EU storage in Denmark and will be distributed through UNICEF and local humanitarian partners.

On 22 January, the European Commission announced that it would provide €1.15 million in humanitarian aid to Mozambique and Malawi as an emergency response to the floods in both countries.

The announcement was made by the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, in a social media post: “Deadly floods have struck Southern Africa. To support the emergency response, the European Union (EU) will provide €1.15 million in humanitarian aid to Mozambique and Malawi.”

Deadly floods have swept through Southern Africa. To support the emergency response, the EU is:

🔹allocating €1.15 million in humanitarian aid for Mozambique and Malawi;

🔹deploying EU technical experts via UN;

🔹 delivering vital supplies via the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge. pic.twitter.com/m1TAB0Nimc — Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) January 22, 2026

Since 7 January, the floods in Mozambique have affected 651,843 people, with 12 deaths and 95,870 people in shelters, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to INGD data accessed by Lusa, as of 13:30 on Saturday, the floods affecting various parts of the country have impacted 141,251 families, with 3,396 houses partially destroyed, 767 completely destroyed, and 71,600 flooded.

Compared to the previous update on Friday, the number of affected people increased by more than 10,000, mainly in the provinces of Maputo and Gaza.

The INGD data also reports 45 injured and four missing following the floods over approximately 15 days, at a time when hundreds of families remain trapped, awaiting rescue, especially in southern Mozambique.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the last two weeks of flooding, 131 people have died in Mozambique, with 144 injured, and 779,506 people affected, according to INGD data.

By 16 January, the government had reported a total of 103 deaths and 173,000 people affected since the beginning of the rainy season (October to April), subsequently declaring a national red alert.

According to Sunday’s data, there are currently 94 active shelters—three more than 24 hours earlier—housing 95,870 people, including 19,516 who have been rescued. The latest update shows that since 7 January, 229 health facilities and 364 schools, three bridges, and 1,336 kilometres of roads have been affected.

The INGD record also points to 232,163 hectares of agricultural land affected, impacting the livelihoods of 174,056 farmers, as well as the death of 74,593 livestock, including cattle, goats, and poultry.

Rescue efforts and attempts to save hundreds of families trapped by the floods, some sheltering on rooftops, continue, mainly in Maputo and Gaza provinces in southern Mozambique. The situation results from heavy rainfall over several days, forcing dams, including those in neighbouring countries, to release water due to lack of capacity.

More than a dozen aircraft, including some from South Africa, as well as private boats and naval vessels, are involved in these operations, which have been hampered by the weather.

In Maputo, National Road 1 to the north and National Road 2 to the south remain impassable due to rising waters.

Source: Lusa