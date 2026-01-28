Mozambique estimates US$644 million in flood-damaged infrastructure

Mozambique yesterday assessed the infrastructure destroyed and affected by the floods at US$644 million, with the Government presenting a resilient reconstruction plan.

“The Council of Ministers reviewed the strategic guidelines of the reconstruction plan for the destroyed infrastructure, preliminarily estimated at around US$644 million, whose main objective is to ensure a resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery of the socio-economic situation and the adoption of integrated and coordinated strategies for stabilisation and reconstruction in the post-flood period,” said the spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, Inocêncio Impissa.

When evaluating the post-flood reconstruction plan, the Government stated that this instrument – reviewed during a Council of Ministers session held in Xai-Xai, Gaza province, the most affected by the floods – will translate into a political decision to institute a new orientation in which climate risk management, prevention, preparedness and resilient reconstruction of infrastructure are integrated transversally into the country’s governance and development model.

“The Government of Mozambique acknowledges that it is not enough to simply rebuild; it is necessary to plan better to protect more, reduce losses and ensure lasting results,” said the Cabinet spokesperson.

With this plan, added Impissa, the Government specifically aims to place the protection of human life at the centre of governmental action, guiding planning, response and reconstruction to safeguard populations, promote secure territorial development based on planning that integrates risk maps and land use management, and adopt resilient reconstruction, ensuring that infrastructure and human settlements are designed to withstand extreme climate events.

“To establish preventive planning and permanent preparedness as pillars of governance, strengthening early warning systems, integrated water resource management, regional cooperation and the institutional capacities of the State,” Impissa added. This plan will guide Government action throughout the flood risk cycle during the current rainy season, which lasts until April, he said.

The death toll from the recent floods in Mozambique rose yesterday to 14, with nearly 155,000 homes flooded, according to provisional data from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to the INGD database, accessed by Lusa and with data up to 3:30 pm on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, the floods caused 14 deaths and affected 691,522 people, equivalent to 151,962 families. There are also 3,447 partially destroyed homes, 771 completely destroyed, and 154,797 flooded.

The INGD data also reports 45 injured and four missing as a result of these floods since 7 January, at a time when families are still awaiting rescue, particularly in southern Mozambique.

Since the beginning of the rainy season in October, including the recent weeks of flooding, 137 people have died in Mozambique, along with 148 injured, and 812,335 people affected, according to INGD data.

According to yesterday’s data, 100 accommodation centres are currently active (11 have since closed), housing 94,657 people. This update also counts 229 health units and 353 schools affected since 7 January, as well as four bridges and 1,336 kilometres of road.

Rescue efforts and attempts continue for families trapped by the floods, particularly in Maputo and Gaza, southern Mozambique, due to heavy rainfall over several days which has led to dams, including those in neighbouring countries, carrying out water releases due to lack of capacity to contain the water.

The European Union, United States, Portugal, Norway, Timor-Leste, Angola and Japan, in addition to neighbouring southern African countries, have already announced and sent emergency humanitarian aid.

Source: Lusa