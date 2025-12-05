Mozambique: Escalation of violence in Memba and Erati districts – Nampula Province – Situation Report #3, As of 04 December 2025

A total of 107,784 people (22,202 families) have been displaced across Nampula and Cabo Delgado provinces as result of NSAG attacks and fear of continued violence in Nampula.

Three weeks into the displacement, at least 40,350 IDPs in Erati have been assisted with lifesaving rapid response assistance (48 per cent reached), though limited to two-week food rations, raising concerns on food security.

Mental health and psychosocial support needs are critically high, with adults and children showing clear signs of trauma from violent displacement, loss of loved ones, and prolonged uncertainty. Alarmingly, some individuals have reported suicidal intentions, underscoring the urgent need for immediate and comprehensive MHPSS interventions.

Current stock pipelines are limited. There are some WASH and emergency shelter & non-food item kits. There are no stocks of health kits, food (except for 8,500 people), and insufficient dignity kits that only 79,000 people can be reached with basic assistance, which is far below the scale of needs.

The Emergency Relief Coordinator approved a $6 million CERF rapid response allocation to scale up life-saving assistance for an estimated120,000 people in Erati and Memba.

Situation overview

The non-State armed groups (NSAG) attacks in Nampula Province in mid-November, and the fear of continued violence, triggered one of the largest recent displacements in northern Mozambique. Entering its third week, at least 107,784 people (22,202 families) are displaced from Nampula. According to the latest IOM movement alert the majority – 82,691 people – have moved from Memba to Erati, with some moving to other location in Nampula and across to Cabo Delgado provinces.

Daily arrivals continue to be observed, and local authorities estimate that Erati now hosts more than 100,000 displaced individuals as registrations continue. Humanitarian partners confirm that beyond the three main sites, (Alua, Alua Velha and Miliva) large numbers of IDPs are also hosted in Namapa sede, living in verandas or under trees, with some integrated within host communities. The influx is overwhelming the already overstretched services and resources in host communities, which themselves are grappling with insecurity.

Meanwhile, the provincial INGD reports that 22,000 people remain displaced within Memba district, likely unable to move to Erati due to lack of resources, leaving them highly vulnerable and in urgent need of assistance. Access to Memba district remains restricted due to ongoing military operations.

In addition to those displaced in Erati and Memba, at least 10,493 people fled towards nine other districts within Nampula, while 14,600 crossed into Cabo Delgado and are hosted across four districts. This wide geographical spread of the displacement is further stretching already limited resources and partners’ capacity, complicating response efforts, and leaving thousands without adequate assistance.

Recent humanitarian visits to IDP sites in Erati reveal an alarming reality of escalating needs amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation driven by severely limited response capacities. A ICCG mission on 28 November found reception sites in Alua Sede, Alua Velha, and Miliva to be deeply overstretched. Minimum humanitarian standards are not being met across nearly all sectors, with the sheer scale of displacement, combined with limited partner presence, creating a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian environment that demands urgent action.

Severe shortages are forcing IDPs into risky movements to recover belongings and food in their areas of origin, while overstretched services and scarce resources in host communities are fueling growing social tensions with displaced families. The provincial authorities have started to transport IDPs from Erati to Memba amidst reports of food having been prepositioned in Memba by the government.

Rising cases of Acute Watery Diarrhea, driven by overcrowding and inadequate WASH services, could lead to cholera outbreak, threatening to overwhelm an already fragile health system and putting thousands at risk.

Displaced populations face multiple protection risks such as family separation, child abuse, early marriage, and severe psychological distress. These challenges are compounded by the trauma of conflict and repeated displacements, which significantly undermine mental health and overall well-being. Limited protection services, fragile referral systems, and the absence of safe spaces further exacerbate these vulnerabilities. Alarmingly, six suicide attempts have been reported in Miliva site, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive MHPSS interventions alongside protection services.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs