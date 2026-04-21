Mozambique enters the 5G era: INCM opens spectrum bids from major operators

By introducing 5G, the INCM aims to accelerate the digitalization of the national economy and foster an environment where new digital services and applications can thrive.

The Communications Regulatory Authority (INCM) of Mozambique reached a pivotal milestone on Friday, April 17, with the public opening of proposals for the administrative consignment of the country’s radio spectrum. This session officially kickstarts the implementation of 5G technology, with the nation’s three major telecommunications operators—Tmcel, Vodacom Mozambique, and Movitel—all submitting bids. The process focuses on the allocation of frequencies in the 700 MHz, 2.6 GHz, and 3.5 GHz bands, which are strategically chosen to provide a comprehensive balance between wide-reaching territorial coverage and high network capacity.

The transition to fifth-generation mobile networks is viewed as a catalyst for Mozambique’s digital transformation. By introducing 5G, the INCM aims to accelerate the digitalization of the national economy and foster an environment where new digital services and applications can thrive. This leap in technology is expected to significantly bolster the competitiveness of the communications sector, providing the infrastructure necessary for modern industrial and social advancement.

Under the terms of the administrative assignment, the allocation of these frequencies comes with stringent regulatory obligations. Operators are required to maximize the socio-economic value of the spectrum while ensuring a progressive national rollout. A particular emphasis has been placed on bridging the digital divide by extending coverage to rural and peri-urban areas, as well as zones with high economic impact. Furthermore, the INCM has mandated high standards for service quality and network performance to ensure that the implementation remains sustainable and reliable for all users.

With the public opening now complete, the process moves into a critical evaluation phase. The INCM will conduct a thorough technical, economic, and regulatory assessment of the applications submitted by the three operators. This evaluation is the final step before the official assignment of the spectrum, which will lead to the phased commercial launch of 5G across Mozambique, ultimately transforming how the population connects and conducts business in the digital age.

Source: TechAfrica News