Mozambique: Eni to fund Thermal Power Plant in Temane – AIM report

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo announced on Thursday that the Italian energy company Eni, which operates the Coral Sul Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) platform off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, will fund the construction of a Thermal Power Plant in the administrative post of Temane, in Inhambane province.

The project, which will be implemented by Mozambique’s publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, will be budgeted at about 130 million US dollars. It will have the capacity to generate 75 megawatts of power.

Chapo, who was speaking on Thursday at the ceremony in which Eni and its partners were signing the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the implementation of the Coral Norte Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, budgeted at over 7.2 billion US dollars. Like the Coral Sul platform, this project is located in Area Four of the Rovuma Basin, off the Cabo Delgado coast.

“This Thermal Power Plant will strengthen the country’s power generation capacity, contributing to energy security and the dynamism of our economy”, he said.

According to the President, this is another sign of “Eni’s commitment to Mozambique’s future”.

“This project will have a profound social impact by generating jobs and income for thousands of rural women who will be part of the supply chain. We are convinced that this effort will contribute to diversifying Mozambique’s energy matrix, strengthening our agriculture, and creating new economic opportunities for our local communities”, he said.

The Temane Thermal Power Plant will join another power station in Temane, which is in its completion phase with a capacity of 450 MW, budgeted at 650 million dollars, coupled with a cooking gas refinery.

The project is led by the British company Globelec, the South African petrochemical company Sasol and EDM.

For his part, the CEO of ENI, Claudi Descalzi, described the Italian company as “a long term partner committed to the growth and prosperity of Mozambique”.

“In addition to our strong commitment to developing the gas resources of Mozambique, we are working on the value chain of sustainable mobility through cultivating oilseeds for biorefining with local agricultural companies, with the purpose of creating thousands of jobs”, Descalzi said.





