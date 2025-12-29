Mozambique end 39-year wait for first AFCON victory

Mozambique ended a 39-year wait for a first Africa Cup of Nations victory by defeating Gabon 3-2 in a Group F thriller in Agadir on Sunday.

The Mambas began the match having drawn four and lost 12 since making the first of six appearances at the tournament in 1986.

Goals from Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo and Diogo Calila won a seesaw struggle for the Mozambicans, who led 2-1 at half-time in the Moroccan coastal city.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Moussounda netted for Gabon, who twice halved two-goal deficits before suffering a second straight loss after falling to Cameroon.

Defending champions Ivory Coast and Cameroon, who meet later on Sunday in Marrakesh, and Mozambique have three points each.

Catamo had the first clearcut chance, but was let down by poor control, allowing the ball to run too far in front of him and goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba dashed forward to gain possession.

Mozambique — 24 places below Gabon in the world rankings — were more adventurous and deservedly took the lead on 37 minutes through Bangal, a striker with an Italian fourth division club.

Bangal rose unchallenged from a corner and his header bounced off the ground into the left corner of the net with Mbaba helpless.

Mozambique increased their lead just five minutes later after Bruno Ecuele Manga pulled the shirt of Elias ‘Domingues’ Pelembe in a clash of the rival captains.

Catamo calmly placed the penalty into the left corner as Mbaba dived in the opposite direction.

The Mambas almost scored again soon after with Witiness ‘Witi’ Quembo bending a shot from outside the box that struck the woodwork.

Gabon pulled one goal back five minutes into first-half added time through their best known footballer, 36-year-old Marseille striker Aubameyang.

The 2015 African player of the year was perfectly positioned to tap the ball into the net after Mozambique goalkeeper Ernan Siluane failed to grasp a Didier Ndong shot.

Portugal-based right-back Calila scored the third Mozambique goal on 52 minutes, venturing forward to nod a Witi cross paste Mbaba.

Aubameyang had a scoring chance soon after, but headed wide from point-blank range in a let-off for the Mozambicans.

Domingues, a 42-year-old and second oldest footballer to play at an AFCON, was substituted midway through the second half by a more defensive midfielder, Manuel Kambala.

Siluane saved superbly from Aubameyang and Ndong, but a subsequent corner led to a goalmouth melee that ended with Moussounda slamming the ball into the net on 76 minutes to set up a tense finish.

Watch history unfold as Mozambique score three #TotalEnergiesAFCON goals for the first time ever. 🇲🇿#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/F8CaOLNLuO — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2025

A goal and an assist to his name, Geny Catamo is your TotalEnergies Man of the Match after an oustanding performance. 🎖️🇲🇿#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/OZJlMc1onE — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2025

Victory tastes sweeter when it comes with a side of moves. 🇲🇿🕺#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 | #WeCelebrateDifferent pic.twitter.com/PrbOE4gNnk — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2025

Source: AFP