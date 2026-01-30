Mozambique: EN1 may be reopened on Saturday

The Mozambican Ministry of Transport and Logistics has announced that the country’s main north-south highway, the National Road Number One (EN1), may be reopened on Saturday after being closed for about two weeks as result floods that have engulfed much of southern and central Mozambique

There are several breaks in EN1, but the most serious is at Incoluane, about 100 kilometres north of Maputo city, where the Incomati river has surged across the road, making it impossible to travel overland between the north and south of the country.

According to a government source, cited by the daily newspaper “Notícias”, minimum conditions for light and heavy vehicle traffic have been met.

“The regulation of traffic flow was possible following the completion of filling and leveling the six cuts registered along the aforementioned section, considered critical points. The interventions were carried out urgently, involving specialized technical teams and heavy machinery, in a coordinated action aimed at reducing the impacts of intense rainfall on the country’s main communication routes and ensuring a gradual return of road traffic”, the source said.

According to (ANE), the emergency rehabilitation work is taking place with flexibility. Three less serious breaks in the road have been repaired with work still needed on three other sections.









Source: AIM