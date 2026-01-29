Mozambique: Emergency work underway for EN1 resumption – AIM report

Mozambique’s National Roads Administration (ANE) has announced that the country’s main north-south highway, National Road Number One (EN1), may be reopened in the coming days after it was cut by the floods that have engulfed much of southern and central Mozambique.

The break in EN1 at Incoluane, about 100 kilometres north of Maputo city, has made it impossible to travel overland between the north and south of the country.

According to ANE, the emergency rehabilitation works are taking place with flexibility “and the soil has already been repaired in at least three cuts, with work still needed on three other sections of the road. The start of the works comes a week later, with almost no rain and the water level receding.

“The repair of the third cut of a total of six per report on the EN1, between 03 de Fevereiro and Incoluane, has been completed and work has begun on the fourth cut, including the components of lateral erosion to ensure the road’s width”, reads the document.

According to the statement, while the EN1 remains impassable, the EN2, which connects the Matola city and the Boane town; and the EN200, which connects Boane to Bela Vista, have been passable since January 22nd, following a decrease in water levels.

Since January 22nd, 48 roads nationwide have been impassable or have restricted transit due to floods. Of these roads, 33 are in the southern region, eight in the central region, and five in the northern region of the country.

“To reverse the situation of the 48 impassable or restricted transit roads across the country, ANE has sect several technical teams to work on the ground, despite the continued rainfall, which hinders operations.

Given this situation, ANE calls on drivers to plan their journeys and the transport of passengers, as well as to avoid driving vehicles weighing more than 10 tons on unpaved road

Source: AIM