Mozambique: Eight students injured in grenade explosion in Maluana, Manhiça – AIM report

Eight students were injured on Tuesday afternoon when a grenade exploded at a school in Maluana administrative post, in Manhiça district, about 90 kilometres north of Maputo.

According to Deoclésio Maiela, the head of operations at the Manhiça district police command, the students were injured when a group got into a fight on school grounds over a grenade in the possession of another student.

Maiela explained that one of the victims was seriously injured. However, he did not explain the origin of the grenade.

“One of the students allegedly snatched the grenade from his classmates and threw it at people who were near the Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Secondary School. The grenade then exploded and injured students who were there”, he said.

He added that the victims were taken to the district health center, where they were receiving medical care.

Source: AIM