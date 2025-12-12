Mozambique: eight people injured following clashes between Renamo members – Watch

At least eight people were injured following clashes on Thursday, in the northern province of Nampula, between members and supporters of the former rebel movement Renamo, which used to be Mozambique’s main parliamentary opposition party.

Renamo has been facing internal severe crisis and the party’s supporters have been closing down the party’s regional headquarters throughout the country.

They continue to blame Momade for Renamo’s poor performance in the 9 October general elections when he obtained only 5.81% of the votes, the worst ever result for a Renamo presidential candidate.

Renamo dropped to third position, behind both the ruling Frelimo Party and the Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), which had backed the independent presidential candidate, Venâncio Mondlane.

The clashes started when a march organized by those challenging Ossufo Momade went to the party’s provincial headquarters armed with blunt objects with the aim of taking control of the building.

However, upon arriving at the headquarters, they encountered opposition from Momade’s supporters, which triggered a fight between the two sides. The clashes only ceased with the arrival of the Royal Mozambican Police (PRM).

Those who were injured were admitted to Nampula Central Hospital for medical care, but their clinical condition has not yet been made public.

Nelson Carvalho, Renamo’s spokesperson in Nampula, told reporters that the party does not recognize the group that opposes Ossufo Momade “and distances itself from the demonstration and its consequences.”

“This alleged protest against Ossufo Momade is not the responsibility of Renamo. They want to seize the delegation to acclaim a supposed provincial coordinator, but we appeal to this group not to even think about setting foot on the political delegation’s premises, because the consequences will be entirely the responsibility of these citizens”, he said.