Mozambique: Eight health workers suspended in Manica

The Mozambican authorities have suspended eight health workers in the central province of Manica for alleged negligence that culminated in the death of a patient and her baby during childbirth.

The tragedy occurred at the Hospital in the provincial capital, Chimoio (HPC). The professionals in question were on duty at the maternity ward of that health unit last Sunday.

According to Saulo Dimas the husband of the woman who died, in a letter addressed to Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, the

health professionals were negligent as they ignored signs of worsening in the patient’s clinical condition.

“During labour, my wife was weak, and my mother-in-law suggested she should be taken to the operating room for a caesarean section. But the nurses on duty said this would be pampering, until she couldn’t resist and she lost her life along with the baby”, Dimas said. “I call on the President to send an investigation team to that hospital, because there are reports of other cases of negligence that culminated in deaths” .

Following the complaint, the HPC management immediately suspended the entire team that was on duty, in order to guarantee an impartial investigation.

According to HPD Director Marília Pugas, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, an investigation is under way to determine the real causes of the incident.

“This is work that we are carrying out in coordination with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC). An autopsy has been performed, and the results have been sent to the competent authorities for subsequent procedures,” she said.

Pugas acknowledged the existence of complaints of negligence at the hospital. She claimed that, whenever such complaints are received. “we investigate and, if confirmed, we take action according to the severity of the infractions committed”.

Pugas also called on the public to report any cases of poor service, in order to contribute to improving the quality of services provided.

“Patients should not be afraid to inform the hospital management when they feel they are being mistreated. This is the effort we are making in the sector, to ensure humane care, because our greatest value must continue to be life,” she concluded.

Source: AIM