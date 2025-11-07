Mozambique: Eight detained over killing of app taxi driver Egas Bié

Eight individuals are in the custody of the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) in Matola, Maputo province, suspected of the homicide of an app-based taxi driver, Egas Bié, and the subsequent sale of the victim’s vehicle.

According to SERNIC spokesperson Judite Nhanengue, the group was detained on Wednesday (5th) and taken to the cells. Three of the detainees are accused of being the principal perpetrators of the crime, while the remaining five are implicated in the sale and purchase of the vehicle.

Nhanengue said that one of the main suspects, a 35-year-old bricklayer who occasionally worked as a passenger recruiter, confessed to having requested the services of the taxi driver.

“Three of those involved admitted to the crime, justifying their actions by ambition and greed. Of the other five detainees, only one confessed to involvement in the negotiation for the sale and purchase of the car,” she emphasised.