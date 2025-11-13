Mozambique: EDM to restore electricity to Maputo neighbourhoods 24 hours after major power outage – Watch

Power utility Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) expects to restore electricity tis Thursday to 1,600 customers in central Maputo still affected by a fault on a power line since Wednesday, which initially impacted 62,000 customers across various neighbourhoods.

Speaking to journalists, Francisco Inroga, from EDM’s commercial administration, explained that the state electricity company’s technical teams have already identified the source of the fault and are on site repairing an underground cable that is still restricting supply in the Baixa, Polana A and B, and part of Alto Maé areas.

“At present, about 1,600 customers in this area of the city are affected. I believe we will have this issue resolved by the end of today, as it has already been identified,” said Francisco Inroga.

On Wednesday night, several streets were completely dark, especially near Baixa, with drivers forced to reduce speed due to non-functioning traffic lights and street lighting.

EDM had initially estimated around 3,200 customers were affected by the fault in the Central, Alto Maé, and parts of Polana and Malhangalene neighbourhoods, from around 18:00 local time (16:00 Lisbon time) on Wednesday.

“We have two cables running from one of our substations to this switching station, and one of these cables is faulty,” explained Francisco Inroga.

According to an earlier EDM statement, the electrical network fault on Wednesday caused supply interruptions to 62,000 customers in Central A, B and C, Polana A and B, Sommerschield, Mafalala, Malhangalene, Alto Maé and Baixa.

The company said its technical teams worked “to ensure the system was restored to affected areas as quickly as possible”, confirming that some neighbourhoods have already been powered by alternative sources.

Mais de 62 mil clientes da electricidade de Moçambique na cidade de Maputo passaram parte do dia e noite de quarta-feira sem a corrente eléctrica, o que condicionou alguns serviços insensíveis.

#Mocambique #StvNotícias #GrupoSoico

Veja mais Notícias em https://t.co/3GxkwFucsx pic.twitter.com/Sw4XOqj2qq — stvnoticias (@stvnoticias_mz) November 13, 2025