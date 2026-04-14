Mozambique: EDM announces scheduled power cuts in Maputo and Matola from 14 to 16 April

Power utility Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM)has announced a series of scheduled power supply interruptions that will affect several neighbourhoods in the cities of Maputo and Matola between 14 and 16 April 2026.

According to a statement from the System Operations Directorate, these interruptions are necessary to carry out preventive and maintenance works on electrical infrastructure, aimed at improving the quality of service provided to Mozambicans.

The outages begin on Tuesday, 14 April, with the Malhazine neighbourhood in Maputo City scheduled to be without electricity from 07:00 to 15:00.

On Wednesday, 15 April, the situation will be repeated in several areas. In Maputo province, Matola Gare, Socimol, Km15, and parts of Bunhiça and Nkobe neighbourhoods will be without power during normal working hours.

In central Maputo City, Malhangalene, Mafalala, Alto Maé and Central B neighbourhoods will also experience a shorter outage on Wednesday, expected to end at around 12:00.

To conclude the intervention cycle on Thursday, 16 April, technical teams from EDM will focus on Cumbeza, Boquisso, Malí and part of Intaka 2 in Maputo province.

On the same day, in Maputo City, the interruption will affect residents of Magoanine B and C, as well as parts of Laulane and the 3 de Fevereiro neighbourhood, all between 07:00 and 15:00.

The public electricity company also issued an important safety notice to residents, warning that all installations should be considered permanently live during the maintenance period as a precaution. EDM also extended its sincere apologies for any inconvenience these interruptions may cause to customers and the general public.

Source: MzNews