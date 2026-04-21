Mozambique: EDM announces planned power cuts in Maputo and Gaza

Mozambique’s power utility, Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), informs its customers and the general public that, due to preventive and corrective maintenance work on electricity infrastructure, power supply will be interrupted in specific areas of Maputo and Gaza provinces on Wednesday and Thursday, 22 and 23 April 2026.

The interruptions will take place on Wednesday, 22 April, from 07:00 to 15:00, affecting several areas.

In Maputo city, the outage will affect Ka Tembe district, Inhaca Island, Ferroviário and Minguene neighbourhoods, as well as parts of Costa do Sol and Triunfo.

In Maputo province, the measure will affect the administrative posts of Catuane, Machangulo, Missevene and Zitundo.

In Gaza province, the areas without electricity will include Bombofu, Matuba, 25 de Setembro, 3º, 5º e 6º bairros, 3º Bairro 2000, Machua, Djodjo, 7º Bairro Machell and Massingir district.

On 23 April, the interruption will continue in Maputo city, limited to part of Triunfo neighbourhood, maintaining the same time slot from 07:00 to 15:00.

EDM stresses that, for safety reasons, all electrical installations should be considered live at all times during this period. The company apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to consumers and the general public.

Source: MzNews