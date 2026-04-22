Mozambique: €54m frozen in money laundering cases in 2025

The number of money laundering cases rose by 19.4% to 228 in 2025 in Mozambique, with the Public Prosecutor’s Office freezing 4,052 million meticais (€54 million) in financial assets, it was announced today.

Presenting the annual report of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (PGR) for 2025 in parliament, the Attorney-General, Américo Letela, said 228 money laundering cases were recorded in 2025, compared with 191 the previous year. In addition to these, 428 cases were carried over from the previous period, bringing the total to 656 cases analysed in 2025. Of these, 59 were concluded, 43 were archived, and the remainder are still under legal proceedings.

“We continue to record the movement of large sums of money of unknown origin, frequently deposited in cash in a fragmented manner, or via bank transfers, and subsequently withdrawn quickly, often under the pretext of importing goods or purchasing furniture through over-invoicing, or through real estate investments, or more recently through the purchase of cryptoassets,” said the Attorney-General, Américo Letela.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary announced on 24 October in Paris the removal of Mozambique from the international “grey list” for money laundering, three years after its inclusion.

Mozambique had been on the FATF “grey list” since 2022, but the Government announced in mid-year that it had already met all the recommendations for removal and that the objective was to ensure, after delisting, the maintenance of this status in future assessments.

Following these gains, the Attorney-General called for concrete action to protect the country’s economy and prevent a return to the list, stating that the country’s exit had strengthened its institutional credibility.

In the same intervention, Letela said that since the beginning of terrorist attacks, at least 462 people have already been convicted in relation to these crimes, calling for concrete measures for “deradicalisation” after release from prison.

“It is important to reflect on the creation of a centre for the deradicalisation and rehabilitation of terrorists and violent extremists, aimed at promoting the psychological rehabilitation of those involved in terrorist and violent extremist activities, the deconstruction of extremist ideologies and social reintegration,” he said.

Letela also acknowledged that the fight against terrorism remains complex due to foreign financing, stressing the need to strengthen inter-institutional coordination, including improved sharing of strategic information and enhanced investigative capacity.

“These actors resort to various forms of self-financing, one of which involves setting up barricades on some roads linking districts and administrative posts, forcing drivers and passengers to hand over money,” he said, calling for specialised court sessions in Cabo Delgado to deal with such cases.

The gas-rich Cabo Delgado province has been affected by extremist attacks for eight years, with the first recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) organisation estimates that Cabo Delgado recorded three violent events in the past two weeks, two involving Islamic State-linked extremists, which caused three deaths, bringing the total death toll since 2017 to 6,518.

Source: Lusa