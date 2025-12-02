Mozambique: Dutch vice-minister visits Beira port

The Vice-Minister for International Cooperation and Trade of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Pascalle Grotenhuis, will visit Beira Port this Tuesday. The port’s concessionaire is Cornelder de Moçambique.

The visit is part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Netherlands and Mozambique, with particular focus on ongoing initiatives in the province and the development potential of the Beira Corridor.

During her time in the provincial capital of Sofala, Pascalle Grotenhuis will share the Dutch government’s strategic vision in supporting sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive economic growth.

Her agenda includes meetings with authorities from Sofala province and Beira Municipality, as well as representatives from the port sector, aiming to identify new opportunities for collaboration and consolidate existing partnerships.

At Beira Port, the Vice-Minister will be briefed on investments made by Cornelder de Moçambique, as well as operational progress that underlines the port’s importance as a key infrastructure for national and regional trade.

For Cornelder de Moçambique, this visit represents an opportunity to strengthen existing cooperation while simultaneously enhancing port capacity, contributing to logistics modernization and the country’s economic development.

Source: Domingo