Mozambique: “Don’t fall for the schemes of these terrorists,” Nampula governor warns Memba youth

The Governor of Nampula, Eduardo Mariamo Abdula, urged young people in the administrative post of Chipene, in Memba district, not to be deceived by the enticements of terrorists.

Chipene has seen some of its communities attacked by terrorists belonging to the group that has been spreading violence in neighbouring Cabo Delgado province.

“Any news? Anything unusual?” the governor asked the youth about their vigilance against suspicious movements in the community. “Yesterday, today we heard nothing,” the young people gathered at the local market responded.

Abdula called for patience and cooperation: “Let us get our house in order. Let us wait a little. We have forces here to guarantee your security. We will support you. We will be safe.”

“You must report those who are destroying our communities,” the governor emphasised. “Young people must not fall for the schemes of these people. They come with 20 meticais or 50 meticais to lure our children, but once they no longer need you, they turn their weapons against you because you have become a cost to them,” he added

“Warn my children not to get involved in this,” the governor concluded, appealing to the residents of Chipene.

Governor and youth of Memba gather in “hearth of hope and peace”

On Wednesday (15-10), Governor Abdula met young people of Memba village and, in addition to just socialising, reinforced a message of peace, unity, and vigilance.

According to Ikweli, the event brought together young people from political parties including Podemos, Frelimo, Renamo, MDM and Anamola, as well as members of civil society.

Addressing the youth, Abdula again stressed the importance of preserving peace and opposing any attempt to destabilise it.

The governor also urged young people in Memba to apply honestly to the Local Economic Development Fund (FDEL), assuring them that approval depends solely on the quality of the proposal, and nothing else.

“This fund is not for cousins, siblings, or children. It is for all the youth of Memba district,” he said.

Once more, Abdula elaborated on community vigilance, advising: “If you notice any suspicious activity, alert the authorities. We will not allow anyone to destroy our land.”