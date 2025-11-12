Mozambique: Dondo dry port to be undertaken as PPP

Mozambique will concession the construction and operation of the Dondo dry Porto, in Sofala province, in the centre of the country, under a public-private partnership, to reduce congestion and stimulate development in the region, it announced on Tuesday.

The spokesperson provided the information for Tuesday’s cabinet session, Salim Valá, who is also the Minister for Planning and Development, at the end of the meeting, held in Maputo, adding that the Mozambican government had approved the resolution that determines that this infrastructure will be undertaken through a public-private partnership, and that it will be built and operated by the state-owned company Porto e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique (CFM).

According to the government, the Dondo dry port, which will operate as an integrated infrastructure to the port of Beira, also in Sofala province, will expand the capacity of the port of Beira, reduce traffic congestion in the Porto and the city of Beira and stimulate economic development, especially in the Dondo area.

The resolution approved by the cabinet authorises the Minister of Transport and Logistics to set up a technical team to negotiate, by direct agreement, with CFM the terms of the concession, in the form of a public-private partnership for the design, construction, operation, management, maintenance and return of the Dondo logistics terminal.

Mozambique’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced in February that studies are underway to address lorry congestion at the city’s port, one of the most important in the country.

In August, Cornelder, the concessionaire for the Port of Beira, central Mozambique, announced that it planned to invest 640 million meticais (€8.6 million) in modernising and expanding the infrastructure and acquiring new equipment.