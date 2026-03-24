Mozambique: Domestic debt growth ‘conditioning’ financial market – central bank warns

The Bank of Mozambique has again warned, for the second time this year, that domestic public debt “continues to increase”, having grown so far to a stock reaching 487.3 billion meticais.

“Domestic public indebtedness continues to increase, conditioning the normal functioning of the financial market,” the central bank notes in a statement following the Monetary Policy Committee (CPMO) meeting on Monday in Maputo.

The statement also highlights that domestic public debt, excluding loan and lease agreements and overdue liabilities, stands at 487.3 billion meticais, up by 12.7 billion compared to December 2025.

“Delays in the payment of domestic public debt by the State persist, dampening demand for government securities and contributing to rigidity in interbank money market interest rates,” the CPMO final statement adds, echoing similar warnings issued at the previous meeting in January.

Source: Lusa