Mozambique: Doctors threaten strike in Nampula

Non-resident doctors at Nampula Central Hospital (HCN), the largest health unit in northern Mozambique, are threatening to go on strike as of next Thursday in protest against delays in paying their wages.

In a letter circulated on social media, the doctors also demanded the payment of debts for overtime worked in 2023 and 2024.

“We demand the full regularization of overdue payments, including those for December 2023”, reads the letter, “We also demand payments regarding the months of September, October, November and December 2024, and October, November and December 2025, as well as subsequent periods”.

If the government does not respond to the demands, the doctors are threatening to boycott extra work.

Tomás Coimbra, the Nampula provincial delegate of the Medical Association, said, if the strike takes place, “it will affect services provided outside of regular working hours in the public administration.”

“The strikers in question did not officially inform the organization of their intention to paralyze activities”, he said.

Source: AIM