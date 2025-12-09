Mozambique: Diversification of economy is crucial for inclusive development – Chapo

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo believes that the diversification of the economy is crucial for the country’s inclusive development, citing the sectors of tourism, agriculture and mineral resources as fundamental for new investments.

According to the President, who was speaking on Monday at a meeting with the Mozambican community in Portugal, as part of his working visit to that country in order to participate in the IV Portugal-Mozambique Bilateral Summit, Mozambique has favourable conditions for those wishing to invest in various sectors.

“We all need to be united and work so that this diversification of our economy can happen. We have various sectors for investment, such as transport, logistics, development corridors, mineral resources, agriculture, energy, industry, among others.”

The President said that Mozambique and Portugal must continue strengthening the relations of “friendship, cooperation, brotherhood and familiarity.”

Chapo called for active participation of the diaspora in the social, economic and political issues that link Mozambique to Portugal.

“The ongoing inclusive national dialogue is aimed at consolidating peace and stability with the participation of all social strata without discrimination of any kind. At this moment, this dialogue is happening not only at the national level but also in the diaspora, and we believe that we all need to participate”, he said.

He also shared his government’s vision for the current five-year period, calling on Mozambican community to promote a positive image of the country in Portugal.

“We will continue to work together to find solutions to the concerns that have been presented here, which are all legitimate. We have noted them and will continue to work to improve them”, he said.

He also highlighted measures to address some of the limited concerns, assuring that mobile teams will be sent to Portugal to facilitate the processing of documents and that the government is mobilizing resources so that these teams can remain longer in the country and in other destinations with a strong diaspora presence.

There are currently around 13,700 Mozambicans in Portugal, including students, teachers, entrepreneurs and athletes.

Source: Lusa