Mozambique: District committees for FIDEL evaluation sworn in

Ceremonies are taking place in districts and municipalities across Mozambique for the swearing-in of Project Evaluation Committees, within the framework of the Implementation of the Local Economic Development Fund (FDEL).

The committees comprise individuals from sectors such as civil society, academia, community leadership and others.

The FDEL programme will finance economic activities of individuals as well as associations, aiming at local development.

READ: Mozambique: Delays in NUIT issuance spark concern among youth in Quelimane