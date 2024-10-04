Mozambique: Deputy head of armed forces removed – AIM

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday relieved of his duties the deputy chief of staff of the armed forces (FADM), Lt-Gen Bertolino Capitine.

Capitine was originally an officer in the former rebel movement, Renamo. Ever since the formation of the FADM in 1994, a certain balance has been established, with a Chief of Staff drawn from the former government army, the FAM/FPLM, and a Deputy Chief of Staff from Renamo.

As is normal in presidential dispatches, Nyusi gave no reasons for removing Capitine from his post.

However, in some quarters it is being linked with a speech Capitine gave on Monday at the Joaquim Chissano University in Maputo, as part of the commemorations of the 60th anniversary of the FADM.

Capitine’s long and meandering speech made a number of criticisms which would not be accepted from serving military officers in many countries.

For instance, he attacked the alleged poor quality of military equipment purchased second hand. He sneered at Land-Rovers acquired from the United Kingdom as “older than Queen Elizabeth”.

No new Deputy Chief of Staff has yet been appointed.





