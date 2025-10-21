Mozambique: Delays in NUIT issuance spark concern among youth in Quelimane

In Quelimane, concern is growing among young entrepreneurs at the slowness of issuing essential documents, such as the National Taxpayer Identification Number (NUIT), required for submitting projects to the Local Economic Development Fund (FDEL).

This Monday, the ‘Nova Radio Paz – Quelimane’ reporting team went to the Tax Authority, where it found long lines of young people trying to process NUIT applications, many of whom said they had been trying since last Friday, to no avail.

“Every day they tell us to come back tomorrow, but when we get there, there’s always a new excuse,” complained one of the young people interviewed, visibly frustrated with the delay.

Others said they came from districts like Nicoadala and Namacurra and that, due to lack of transportation and financial resources, the process becomes even more difficult. “We’re spending what little we have just to get the NUIT done. If we don’t get it done in time, we’ll be out of the competition,” another candidate remarked.

Contacted by our reporter, the Tax Authority spokesperson, who preferred not to record an interview, explained that the delay is due to the high number of users seeking the service in recent days. She added, however, that the sector has sufficient equipment and assured that all young people will be served.

The Local Economic Development Fund (FDEL) is a government initiative that aims to support small entrepreneurs, young people and women with funding to promote self-employment, innovation and community development. The project submission process recently launched in Quelimane and has mobilized hundreds of young people seeking an opportunity to transform their ideas into sustainable businesses.

With the submission deadline approaching, young people hope that public services will be streamlined so that everyone can compete on an equal footing.

