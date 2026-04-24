Mozambique; Degradation of buildings poses risks to safety

The Mozambican Ministry of Public Works has expressed concern at the consistent signs of degradation in the public and private buildings located in central Maputo, claiming that some of them pose real risks to the safety of people and property.

According to a technical report, a significant proportion of Maputo’s building stock is over 50 years old, showing structural deficiencies in systematic and preventive maintenance and “this circumstance is a determining factor in the degradation currently observed.”

The report was written following an incident on Filipe Samuel Magaia Avenue, in which part of the cladding of a structure detached and fell onto the public sidewalk. This event prompted the creation of a Joint Inspection Team, composed of the Mozambique Engineering Laboratory (LEM, IP), the General Inspectorate of Public Works (IGOP, IP), the National Directorate of Buildings (DNE) and the state housing body, APIE.

The assessment was conducted through systematic visual inspections, complemented by photographic documentation and a technical-qualitative analysis of the anomalies identified. The central objectives focused on evaluating the state of conservation of the buildings, identifying structural and functional risks, and formulating technical recommendations for intervention.

“The constraints identified are classified into five main categories: non-structural, structural, hydraulic, electrical, and sanitation anomalies. Phenomena such as plaster detachment, degradation of coatings and paints, cracking in masonry, as well as the development of fungi and vegetation on constructed surfaces were recorded”, reads the study.

The document says the serious hazards identified include cracking in load-bearing elements, and detachment of concrete.

“Deformations and overloads associated with the installation of equipment without prior technical validation were also observed. In the hydraulic system, occurrences of water leaks, widespread infiltrations, obstruction of drainage systems, and absence or inoperability of fire-fighting systems were found”, reads the document.

In terms of sanitation, the dangerous conditions observed include the accumulation of waste, stagnant water, persistent humidity, and the proliferation of fungi, with a direct impact on the health of the residents.

According to the report, the degradation of the buildings is active and progressive, predominantly associated with persistent leaks and the absence of regular and preventive maintenance. In several cases, critical anomalies were identified, with potential risks to the structural and functional safety of the buildings.

The authorities warn that, in the absence of immediate and structured interventions, the situation is expected to worsen, with a consequent increase in the probability of incidents and a significant rise in future rehabilitation costs.

In order to solve the problem, the Public Works Ministry is calling for urgent implementation of corrective and preventive maintenance measures, structural rehabilitation, and strengthening of technical inspection mechanisms, “in order to ensure the structural safety, functionality, and habitability of the building stock in Maputo city.”

Source: AIM