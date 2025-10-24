Mozambique: Deep sorrow, shock at district police commander’s murder – Marracuene

The municipality of Marracuene, on the outskirts of Maputo, today expressed “shock” at the “irreparable loss” caused by the murder of the district commander of the Mozambican Republic Police (PRM) on Thursday, in a new case of violence involving police officers.

“Although she had recently assumed the functions of district commander of the PRM of Marracuene, her departure constitutes an irreparable loss for Marracuene and for the police force,” reads a note of condolence issued today by the municipality, expressing “deep sorrow and shock” at the crime.

The PRM commander was killed by multiple gunshots in Maputo early on Thursday evening, a police source confirmed to Lusa on the same day, with investigations underway to clarify the crime.

The district commander of Marracuene, in Maputo province, southern Mozambique, according to a police source, was shot inside a vehicle along the Circular Road, in the municipality of Matola, Maputo province, with the police now investigating the crime.

The Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), a party with parliamentary representation, criticised the killing of police officers in a message issued shortly after the crime became known.

“In a failed state, insecurity is not picky about uniforms. When even those who should guarantee order are vulnerable, ordinary citizens walk alone, unprotected, between fear and uncertainty,” reads the Renamo message.



This was the sixth violent event of this type involving Mozambican police officers to take place in Matola, a municipality on the outskirts of the capital, since June.

The last such case occurred on the morning of 1 October, when the Mozambican police confirmed that an agent of the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) was targeted and wounded in a shooting that caused the death of two people, hit by stray bullets, in Matola.

Another case occurred on the morning of 9 September, when a senior sergeant was fatally shot while inside his vehicle, in an area called Mangueiras, under the jurisdiction of the seventh police precinct, in the T3 neighbourhood, Maputo province.

On 4 July, at least four people were killed in an exchange of fire with PRM officers during an operation to prevent a robbery at a civil construction company in Matola.

On 2 July, the PRM confirmed the death of two police officers in a 54-shot firefight on the morning of that day, and a 78-year-old woman was also injured by bullets, again in Matola.

The first case also occurred in Matola, on the night of 11 June, when an agent of the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR) of the PRM was killed with about 50 gunshots in the Nkobe neighbourhood, by three men yet to be identified.