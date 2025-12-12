Mozambique declares seven-day national mourning for Feliciano Gundana

The government has declared seven days of national mourning, starting at midnight this Friday, for the death of nationalist Feliciano Gundana, a combatant in the national liberation struggle and one of the founding members of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO).

Furthermore, the Council of Ministers decided in its first extraordinary session held this Thursday that Feliciano Gundana will have a State Funeral, in accordance with State Protocol regulations.

Thus, until midnight on 18 December, the National Flag and the Presidential Banner will be flown at half-mast across the entire national territory and at the diplomatic and consular missions of the Republic of Mozambique.

Source: Rádio Moçambique