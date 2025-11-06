Mozambique declares measles outbreak in Caia district

A measles outbreak has been declared in Caia district, situated in the northern part of Sofala province in central Mozambique, where ten cases have so far been reported.

The Director of the Sofala Provincial Health Service, Assane Abdala, told Rádio Moçambique that the first cases were recorded three weeks ago in the district’s headquarters town and the administrative posts of Sena and Murraça.

According to Abdala, authorities have also been notified of one case in Beira district.

“In the case of Caia district, with ten confirmed cases, it is considered an outbreak,” he explained. “There are ten cases in total: three at Caia District Hospital, one at Sena Health Centre, one in Murraça, three in Kapassene, and two in Nicoma.”

All the patients are under five years old, the Director of the Sofala Provincial Health Service said.