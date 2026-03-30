Mozambique: Decentralisation law revision to be submitted to parliament in the coming days – Chapo

The President of the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo), the ruling party, said on Sunday that he will submit to the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, in the coming days, the proposal to revise the law on the decentralisation model, after two years of reflection.

“The duplication of bodies dealing with the same matters creates institutional and interpersonal conflicts. The proposal for the revision [of the decentralisation model] is ready and, in the coming days, we will submit it to the Assembly of the Republic for approval still in this tenth ordinary session currently underway,” said Daniel Chapo, who is also President of the Republic of Mozambique, as cited by the media.

Chapo was speaking during a meeting with the first secretaries of the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo), held in the city of Beira, provincial capital of Sofala, in the centre of the country.

According to the Frelimo leader, the decision comes after the Commission for Reflection on the Decentralised Governance Model (CREMOD) and debates in academic, political, and societal forums pointed to the need for the “urgent revision” of the model.

“The model has generated much debate and presents organisational and operational challenges for the two provincial governance bodies, the Provincial Executive Council, led by the governor, and the Council of State Secretary Representation, led by the Sate Secretary in the Province,” said Daniel Chapo.

Comprising 23 members from various sectors of Mozambican society, CREMOD was launched in 2023 with a mandate to gather contributions over two years aimed at improving the current process of administrative and territorial reorganisation of the State.

On 10 August 2025, the Mozambican President assured that the decentralised governance model to be adopted in Mozambique would be “deepened” within the framework of the ongoing political dialogue for the country’s pacification, a few days after CREMOD presented its conclusions to the Government.

At the time, Daniel Chapo also argued that decentralised governance “must be a lever that drives initiatives of provinces, municipalities, districts, localities, and communities in realising” the “strategic vision for Mozambique’s economic independence.”

Source: Lusa