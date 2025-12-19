Mozambique: CTA year-end briefing highlights private sector resilience, calls for faster reform implementation

On Thursday, the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) held its year-end briefing, during which President Álvaro Massingue reviewed the key achievements and persistent challenges facing the country’s private sector.

Massingue emphasised that, despite a context marked by structural constraints, post-election unrest, moderate inflation, and foreign exchange shortages, the private sector remained resilient, sustaining inclusive growth and job creation.

Among the main successes of the year, he highlighted the holding of the 20th edition of the Annual Private Sector Conference (CASP), two editions of the Business Environment Monitoring Council (CMAN), business missions to Portugal, Italy, Turkey, Japan and South Africa, and the internal restructuring of the CTA, with new leadership in the National Business Council (CEN) and Provincial Business Councils (CEPs), as well as the revitalisation of public-private dialogue platforms.

Need to accelerate reform implementation

The CTA President warned of the need for fiscal, administrative, legal and sectoral reforms — especially in agriculture, industry, tourism, transport and logistics — and stressed the importance of a more efficient, predictable and transparent State.

In the same vein, he underlined the urgency of progressing with a solution for Mozal, advocating a competitive energy price, reserving 40% of aluminium for the domestic market, and greater participation of local companies in the company’s value chain.

Massingue concluded by reinforcing the CTA’s commitment to public-private dialogue and to preparing the 21st edition of CASP, scheduled for 2026.

Source: Confederação das Associações Económicas de Moçambique - CTA / Press Release