Mozambique: CTA to launch the Bureau de Conteúdo Local at the 20th Edition of CASP

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau) of the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) will be officially launched during the 20th Edition of the Annual Private Sector Conference (XX CASP), taking place from 12 to 14 November 2025 in Maputo.

The launch marks a new chapter in Mozambique’s private sector development, reinforcing years of public–private dialogue that has shaped the country’s reform agenda and created a foundation for industrial and inclusive economic growth.

Adrian Frey, President of the Local Content Bureau and Chairman of MozParks, will lead the official launch, sharing insights on policy priorities and how local content can strengthen industrialization, employment, and the integration of Mozambican companies into major value chains.

Promoting business in Mozambique

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local serves as the operational arm of CTA’s local content agenda connecting government, industry, and private sector actors to turn policy into practice. Its mission is to expand opportunities for Mozambicans through local employment, business participation, and technology transfer.

The Bureau’s activities focus on five main areas:

Growing Mozambican businesses and access to finance – supporting supplier integration and building partnerships between national and international companies.

Job creation, training, and capacity building – linking young professionals and national talent to industrial and energy sector opportunities.

Developing infrastructure – promoting industrial parks, special economic zones, and essential infrastructure that enable business expansion and job creation.

Supporting communities – helping integrate local communities into the value chains of major projects and improving their economic opportunities.

Research and transparency – promoting evidence-based policies and tracking measurable results of local content implementation.

Through this coordinated approach, CTA seeks to strengthen national capacity and position Mozambique as a regional leader in industrial and inclusive development.

About the Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau)

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local is a specialized division of the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) dedicated to promoting Mozambican participation in the country’s economic growth. It serves as the operational office of CTA’s Local Content mandate, ensuring that national companies, workers, and communities directly benefit from industrial and natural resource development. Working across key sectors, such as energy, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure, the Bureau supports job creation, business development, and supplier integration. Its initiatives link national enterprises with large-scale investments, promote access to finance, and strengthen collaboration between government, industry, and local communities.

About the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA)

CTA is a non-governmental, non-partisan economic organization whose mission is to contribute to the economic and social development of Mozambique, based on the growth of the private sector by promoting and protecting business opportunities, private initiatives, and a culture of entrepreneurship and business associations.

The Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) is the official dialogue partner of the Government, representing the private sector and working towards a better business environment in Mozambique through the promotion of economic and regulatory reforms.