Mozambique: CTA stresses importance of local processing of natural resources

During a visit to Mozambique by a business delegation from Shandong province, China, a business session concerning natural resources was held.



Speaking at the opening session, the Vice-President of the Confederation of Business Associations of Mozambique CTA, Onório Manuel, reaffirmed the full openness of the Mozambican private sector to Chinese investment, particularly to transform natural resources into drivers of progress, industrialisation and economic inclusion.



The CTA believes that China can play a strategic role in this process through technology transfer, investment in processing units, and industrial partnerships.



Priorities for the private sector



The Vice-President of the CTA highlighted three priorities for the private sector:

Local content with real impact: Participation of Mozambican companies in supplying goods and services; use of national raw materials and labour; and the possibility of participating in project share capital, where feasible.

Development of downstream industry: Creation of conditions to refine and process minerals locally; processing of natural gas; and promotion of industrial hubs with domestic value addition, generating skilled jobs and retaining value.

Regulatory stability and business environment: Ensure clear and consistent rules; simplify procedures and reduce bureaucracy; and guarantee effective institutional coordination, including environmental licensing, contracts, and project monitoring.



The Vice-President of the CTA also invited Chinese businesspeople to participate in the 20th Annual Private Sector Conference (CASP), to be held from 12 to 14 November 2025 in Maputo.



Continuing reforms



Mozambique’s Secretary of State for Mines, Jorge Gerson Daúdo, reaffirmed the need to prioritise local processing of mineral resources, reiterating the government’s commitment to continue working on reforms to ensure secure investment in the mining sector, promote local content, and support sustainable resource exploitation.



In turn, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Mozambique, Wu Jinjia, highlighted the excellent diplomatic relations between the two countries. In recent years, under the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, collaboration between Mozambique and China has advanced in several areas, including trade, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and mineral resources.

