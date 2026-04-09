Mozambique: CTA launches Doing Business Observatory (DBO) at First Local Content Roundtable

The Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA), through its Bureau of Local Content (BCL), officially launched the Doing Business Observatory (DBO) during the First Roundtable: Stakeholder Meeting for Local Content, held in Maputo.

Positioned as a structured voice for the private sector, the DBO is a stakeholder engagement and evidence gathering service designed to capture and organize business experiences. The launch took place during an event that brought together key stakeholders from the oil and gas sector, including operators, institutional partners, and government, reinforcing CTA’s commitment to improving the business environment through structured and evidence based private sector engagement.

Strengthening local content through practical insight and evidence-based engagement

The launch of the DBO reflects CTA’s broader effort to strengthen local content by ensuring that business experiences are systematically captured and translated into actionable insight.

Developed by CTA’s Bureau of Local Content, in partnership with the Mozambique Swiss Chamber of Commerce, the DBO provides a structured channel for companies and investors to share feedback on their interactions with public institutions, including ministries, regulators, and municipalities.

Rather than implementing reforms or issuing policy recommendations, the DBO focuses on organizing feedback into credible evidence, identifying recurring patterns, and producing regular reports to support CTA’s engagement with relevant authorities.

By consolidating individual experiences into sector wide evidence, the DBO enables more informed dialogue between the private sector and government, contributing to greater efficiency, predictability, and transparency in the business environment.

How to participate

Companies and stakeholders are invited to contribute by sharing their experiences, insights, and recommendations. Clear, factual, and practical feedback, whether highlighting challenges or good practices, will play a key role in shaping a more efficient and responsive business environment in Mozambique.

Submissions can be sent via email to: dbo@bcl.cta.org.mz

About the Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau)

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local is a specialized division of the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) dedicated to promoting Mozambican participation in the country’s economic growth. It serves as the operational office of CTA’s Local Content mandate, ensuring that national companies, workers, and communities directly benefit from industrial and natural resource development. Working across key sectors, such as energy, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure, the Bureau supports job creation, business development, and supplier integration. Its initiatives link national enterprises with large-scale investments, promote access to finance, and strengthen collaboration between government, industry, and local communities.

Source: Bureau de Conteúdo Local / Press Release