Mozambique: Crowds flood Chimoio as FDEL project submissions close

The Civil Registry and Notary Services, Civil Identification, and the Chimoio Municipal Council experienced large crowds yesterday, on the final day for submitting projects to the Local Economic Development Fund (FDEL) in Manica province.

Most people were visiting these offices to prepare documentation for, and submit their FDEL applications.

Rute Artur, a resident of Bairro 25 de Setembro, said her FDEL aim was to open a grocery store to meet the basic needs of the community. “I believe that with this support, I can stabilise my income and provide for my family,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dave Carlitos is planning to open a photocopying and printing service, motivated by the strategic location of his intended business. “I already have premises near a school, so I have high expectations. If the project is approved, I hope to serve many students and workers in the area,” he explained.

Dinho Charuto is focusing on agriculture. He owns a 40-hectare farm in Chissasa, Macate district, and says he wants to diversify agricultural production through cash crops and create employment opportunities for other young people in his community.

Chimoio Municipal Council has received six million meticais (around US$93,906 at current exchange rates) from the government to finance productive projects in this phase.

The FDEL initiative prioritises young people, women and vulnerable groups seeking to strengthen small businesses, create jobs and stimulate the local economy.