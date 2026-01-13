Mozambique: Crocodile attacks kill two people, leave three seriously injured in Chaimite as floodwaters surge

Crocodile attacks, triggered by floodwaters, killed two people and left three others seriously injured in Chaimite, Chibuto district, Gaza province. Heavy rainfall has left eight communities cut off, with more than 15,000 people stranded in Chibuto and Massingir, while over 1,000 hectares of crops have been flooded.

“Avoid going near the river area because it is extremely dangerous at the moment. With the water surge, crocodiles claimed two lives and also injured three people last week in Alto Changane,” said Cacilda Banze, the administrator of Chibuto.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are stranded in Chibuto and Massingir districts, facing days and nights of uncertainty.

“The first bridge for those leaving the village of Machamba to Chimangue is impassable,” a resident warned.

Sérgio Costa, administrator of Massingir district, noted that eight villages are isolated due to the heavy rains.

“And from the locality of Mucatine, around eight communities are cut off from the main town. This is worrying because these communities rely on the main town for essential food and daily supplies,” he said.

Cacilda Banze added that “the low-lying area linking Alto Changane with Maqueze can currently only be crossed by boat. We will need to activate support systems for these families, both for food and logistics. Over 15,000 people are affected, and we are monitoring the situation closely,” she stressed.

In response to the crisis, some boats have been positioned to ensure crossings for those in need, though Sérgio Costa highlighted limitations in accessing isolated areas.

“249 kilometres of road are affected, with traffic either fully restricted or impossible. This also limits the government’s ability to provide life-saving assistance. The district requires two boats to conduct rescue operations if necessary, and to connect communities,” he explained.

The flooding has also destroyed homes and caused widespread damage to farmland in both districts.

“We are dealing with floods that have already destroyed 816.5 hectares of crops, affecting 1,126 farmers,” said Chibuto administrator Banze.

In Massingir, Sérgio Costa reported that “16 houses were destroyed, four completely and 12 partially. 377 hectares were flooded, of which 223 hectares were completely lost.”

With more heavy rains forecast in the coming days, authorities in Chibuto and Massingir warned that the situation could escalate, requiring evacuation of families and provision of food, water, and medicine.

As of Tuesday, over 18,000 people were reported to be in a critical situation following five days of intense rainfall in Gaza province.

Source: O País