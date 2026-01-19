Mozambique: Crocodile alert as floodwaters invade Xai-Xai city

The Provincial Executive Council of Gaza, in southern Mozambique, today issued a warning about the presence of a crocodile in the centre of Xai-Xai as floodwaters continue to inundate the city.

According to the alert, the crocodile was spotted at Praça dos Heróis at a time when the low-lying areas of the city are being evacuated due to rising water levels.

According to Jornal Domingo online, the city of Xai-Xai, in Gaza province, was flooded today due to the overflow of the Limpopo River. As a result, National Road One (N1) has been impassable since the early hours of Monday, specifically in the lower Chicumbane area.

Domingo further reports that thousands of vehicles are stranded, leaving citizens desperate as they are caught off guard by the heavy rain falling in the southern region.

Gaza province is the most affected by the heavy rains over the past week in Mozambique, with the localities of Chókwè and Guijá already practically submerged. The council reported that more than 36,000 people have been displaced to 14 local accommodation centres set up for this purpose.

The largest of these centres is in Chiaquelane, sheltering around 25,000 displaced people, according to the same source.

The Mozambican government estimated today that 40% of Gaza province is submerged due to the recent severe floods. Several districts in Maputo are also flooded, with at least 152 kilometres of roads completely destroyed.

Information from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics states that, as of Friday’s assessment, more than 3,000 kilometres of classified roads across the country have been significantly affected.

At least 103 people have died and 173,000 have been affected since the start of the rainy season in Mozambique, with 1,160 homes totally destroyed and over 4,000 partially flooded, the government reported last Friday, declaring a national red alert.

Rescue actions and efforts continue today for hundreds of families still trapped by the floods, some sheltering on rooftops, car roofs, or in tree canopies, especially in Maputo and Gaza provinces in southern Mozambique. The almost continuous heavy rains over several days have forced dams, including those in neighbouring countries, to increase water releases due to limited capacity.

In Maputo, National Road 1 heading north and National Road 2 heading south remain impassable due to rising waters.

Source: Lusa / Domingo