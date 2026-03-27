Mozambique: Court grants injunction to Renamo’s António Muchanga

The Maputo City Law Court has granted the injunction requested by Antonio Muchanga, a former parliamentary deputy for the opposition party Renamo, which stops the Renamo leadership from suspending him from party membership.

Muchanga has become an outspoken dissident, demanding that Renamo leader Ossufo Momade resign. The party leadership took objection and on 10 February the Renamo Jurisdictional Council suspended him from Renamo membership for an indefinite period.

Muchanga took the matter to court and on Tuesday, he won the case. Judge Helio Canjale of the City Law Court issued a ruling in favour of Muchanga, and suspending the decision of the Jurisdictional Council.

The judge said that Muchanga can continue to represent Renamo, act in the name of the party and use the Renamo symbols. The judge also restored Muchanga’s right to stand for elected office within the party, and to mobilise members of Renamo.

The Jurisdictional Council’s sanction against Muchanga violated the principles of legality, the judge said, because Muchanga was not given a chance to defend himself.

No prior disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against him, and the Jurisdictional Council, under the Renamo statutes, did not have the power to suspend him from the party.

Muchanga welcomed the court’s ruling. Cited by the independent television station “TV Sucesso”, he said that not only Momade, but also the Jurisdictional Council should be removed from office.

He believed that the Renamo National Council might also have to be sacked “since it is clear that Renamo is being badly led. It is being run by people who are incompetent or who bear grudges, and who are only prepared to destroy”.

Muchanga added that Renamo “should understand that it cannot be led by imbeciles and should instead choose its best cadres”.

Renamo was once the country’s main opposition party, but it has now been clearly overtaken by the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane.

Source: AIM