Mozambique: Concern grows over well-known Nampula journalist missing for ten days

Social activist and television presenter Sismo Eduardo has been missing for ten days. The Mozambican Network of Human Rights Defenders has reported the case to the government authorities in Nampula city, demanding clarification.

The strange disappearance of the social activist and television presenter in Nampula since 23 November was reported to the authorities by the coordinator of the Network of Human Rights Defenders in this northern province of Mozambique, Gamito dos Santos.

“We decided to submit both unofficial and official complaints to the office of the governor, the Secretary of State’s office, SERNIC (National Criminal Investigation Service), as well as the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, to make these entities aware and urge them to make efforts to ascertain and investigate what is actually happening with our colleague who is missing,” said the official.

Gamito dos Santos, who describes the situation as “alarming and unsustainable”, believes there are “clear indications of an attempt to silence him.” In his view, the reasons behind this disappearance may relate to “the issues he had been addressing to some extent on that television platform. We are talking about ‘Radiotelevisão Encontro’ where he hosted his programme called ‘Tribuna do Cidadão’, and I believe it is through this that he began receiving threats.”

In recent years, the radio and television presenter has been an important figure in the public debate in Nampula, notably for exposing alleged human rights violations and institutional irregularities in his programmes. Recognised for his work, the journalist has also been targeted by intimidation attempts.

The governor of Nampula province, Eduardo Abdula, regrets the situation. “As the provincial leader, I urge the police authorities to search for this individual, to find out his whereabouts and provide us with some clarification. But up to now, I have no information and would very much like him to return, alive and well, and be reunited with his family,” declared the governor.

Missing since the early hours of 23 November, hours after stating he was “in danger of his life” with his home allegedly surrounded by unknown persons, the journalist has given no sign of life and no family member or colleague has been able to reach him since then; his phones appear to be switched off.

The presenter’s wife, who is also reportedly the target of death threats by unknown persons, is likewise missing.

