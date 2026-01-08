Mozambique: Collapsed bridge cuts access between Chimoio neighbourhoods

The road link between the Stanha and Samora Machel neighbourhoods, in the city of Chimoio, Manica Province, has been interrupted following the collapse of the bridge over the Nhamutxindo River.

The infrastructure collapsed in December last year due to the heavy rains that affected the province and, according to some residents, the situation has caused significant losses, particularly affecting pedestrian movement and the transport of goods between the two neighbourhoods, forcing the population to resort to alternatives considered dangerous.

Rabeca Ferrão, a resident of the Stanha neighbourhood, explained that the collapse has seriously compromised the mobility of people and goods. “To get to the other side, we are forced to cross the river, which puts our lives at risk, especially because it rains frequently at this time of year,” she said.

Similarly, Victor Chimoio, also a resident of the Stanha neighbourhood, appealed to the local authorities to intervene urgently. According to him, while conditions do not yet exist for the construction of a new permanent bridge, a temporary wooden bridge could be improvised as an interim solution to minimise the difficulties faced by the population.

During a working visit to the infrastructure damaged by the rains, the governor of Manica Province, Francisca Tomás, urged residents of the Stanha and Samora Machel neighbourhoods to avoid crossing the river while water levels remain high, in order to prevent people from being swept away by the current, a situation that could result in loss of life.

This Wednesday, the governor of Manica worked in the district of Chimoio as part of the monitoring of damage caused by the rains. On the occasion, the provincial leader visited some families affected by the bad weather, and the victims received emergency kits consisting of tarpaulins, tents, household utensils, food products, and hygiene and cleaning materials.



Source: Domingo