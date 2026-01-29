Mozambique: Coconut prices soar amid scarcity in Maputo

Coconuts are becoming increasingly expensive and increasingly scarce in Maputo City. At the Zimpeto wholesale market, for example, only one seller still had the product available on the morning of this Wednesday.

At wholesale points along Avenida de Moçambique, coconuts are also starting to run short.

The available stock is obtained only after several manoeuvres by the sellers.

“These days, it’s not easy to get coconuts. It’s normal for us to walk from here to Matola-Gare, on foo, to go get the coconuts, at the houses. We have to pay someone to pick them from the palm trees, and pay transport costs to bring them here. There are many expenses, they don’t come easily. Business is a bit complicated,” lamented Maria Bila.

For wholesale sellers, acquisition costs have also risen, and consequently the final price to consumers has increased significantly.

Those who used to buy three coconuts to prepare meals are now forced to buy fewer.

For resellers, this has ceased to be a profitable business.

“I buy coconuts at 60 meticais, which is very expensive. To resell, I have to set the price at 85 meticais.”

Some, unable to continue relying on this business, are seeking alternatives.

The sellers call for the restoration of traffic on the EN1 road within the promised timeframe to ensure business recovery.



By Nélia Mboane

Source: O País