Mozambique: Coastal shipping service launches tomorrow to aid flood-hit Gaza and Inhambane

The Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, announced on Friday the launch of a maritime cabotage service from the city of Maputo to the provinces of Gaza and Inhambane.

The measure aims to prevent shortages of basic and essential products due to the impassability currently affecting National Road Number One (N1) in the provinces of Maputo and Gaza.

Matlombe spoke today during an assessment visit of the damage along the N1 in Maputo province.

According to the Minister, ships will transport essential goods to meet the food demand, which is beginning to affect those areas due to the lack of replenishment by road transport.

Chongoene Port proposed to supply Gaza

Following the creation of the Emergency Operations Room at the Presidency of the Republic, Head of State Daniel Chapo presented yesterday afternoon a proposal to use the maritime route for transporting food from the port of Maputo to Gaza province. This will take advantage of the port infrastructure recently established in Chongoene, Gaza, in the context of heavy sand exploitation in the region.

According to the President, the solution will allow naval transport to move food products to Chongoene port, from where they will be forwarded to the regional warehouse being set up at this strategic location.

The initiative aims to strengthen humanitarian response capacity by balancing and complementing supplies from the central region, ensuring more effective food assistance to the affected populations.

Source: Notícias / Domingo