Mozambique: Closing ceremony of the second Quick Reaction Force Train-the-Trainers Refresh Programme

The closing ceremony of the second Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) Train-the-Trainers (TtT) Refresh Programme took place last Friday in Catembe, at the Independent Marine Company.

The event was chaired by Colonel Lorenzo Del Signore, Chief of Staff of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ), and was attended by Mozambican and European military authorities.

Held between August 4 and October 24, the programme was the result of a joint effort between the Mozambican Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and EUMAM Mozambique, aimed at updating the knowledge of EUTM-certified Mozambican trainers and strengthening their ability to conduct future QRF training cycles independently.

During the ceremony, the 30 FADM personnel who successfully completed the programme were awarded diplomas. A message from the EUMAM MOZ Mission Force Commander, Commodore César Pires Correia, was also read during the event, highlighting the “significant and extraordinary contribution” of the Mozambican military trainers and emphasising their dedication, professionalism, and spirit of cooperation with the European Union teams.

One of the Mozambican Liaison Officers for the programme’s activities between EUMAM Mozambique and FADM noted that “the feeling of those who complete this Train-the-Trainers course is one of gratitude. Being part of this Programme is a spectacular opportunity to gain experience and knowledge from different nations, and the importance of this exchange lies in the fact that the element to be multiplied is more valuable than the isolated element. Therefore, we are very grateful for the opportunity.”

The ceremony concluded in an atmosphere of pride and camaraderie, symbolising the shared commitment between EUMAM Mozambique and FADM to consolidate increasingly capable and sustainable forces.

EUMAM Mozambique is a non-executive mission with a mandate until June 2026, focusing on the operational training and maintenance cycle, while also providing specialised training to enable FADM to achieve self-sufficiency in counter-insurgency operations. The European Union mission currently includes military personnel from 12 nations.