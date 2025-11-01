Mozambique: Climate finance, early warning system on agenda for COP30 in Brazil – Watch

Climate finance, the urgent need to operationalise the early warning system and the transfer of technologies to deal with extreme phenomena are priorities that Mozambique is putting on the agenda for COP30, it was announced on Friday.

The information was provided by Rosália Pedro, a technician from the National Directorate for Climate Change, during the national preparatory meeting for the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place from 10 to 21 November in Brazil.

According to the document presented by the official, Mozambique’s priority for this climate event is the need to operationalise the early warning system, an initiative estimated at US$67 million (€58 million).

“It highlights the need to accelerate the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, staggered at US$1.3 trillion per year until 2035, with direct access for countries with high vulnerability ratings. It highlights the need to simplify the criteria and requirements for access to climate finance,” states the same document presented by Rosália Pedro.

The country will also argue at that event for the need to “simplify access to climate funds” and “encourage private sector participation” in order to support green transition projects and promote climate resilience in communities.

The document presented indicates that Mozambique will bring to this climate summit the fact that climate finance remains “one of the biggest challenges because it is granted in the form of loans, mostly non-concessional”.

Mozambique will argue at COP30 “for the need for technology transfer and transparency in information sharing, as well as technical assistance in implementing innovative adaptation and mitigation solutions to ensure a fair and inclusive transition,” according to the head of the National Directorate for Climate Change.

Another issue on the country’s agenda is the importance of gender equality, youth inclusion and strengthening local capacities, especially in the development of community adaptation plans, which are considered vital for coping with droughts, floods and other extreme weather events.

In presenting Mozambique’s position, the national director for the environment and climate change, Francisco Sambo, said that “COP30 is not a place to go and get money, but rather to show what is already underway and identify real financing opportunities.”

Francisco Sambo explained that although climate finance announcements are made during the conferences, “the figure is often agreed before the event,” with COP serving “as a showcase to reaffirm commitments and strengthen partnerships.”

Created in 1995, COP is being held for the first time in a Portuguese-speaking country, bringing together world leaders annually to discuss global commitments on climate change.