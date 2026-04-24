Mozambique: Climate change threatens basic rights, services – UNICEF

The United Nations agency for children (Unicef) warns that climate change in Mozambique threatens basic rights and services, causes mass community displacement and worsens a persistent cycle of poverty and vulnerability.

“In Mozambique, climate change compromises access to basic rights and services like education (70% of schools are in high-risk flood and cyclone areas), health, drinking water, safe food and proper sanitation,” UNICEF said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said these crises force mass community displacement, intensify malnutrition and increase exposure to waterborne diseases, creating a “vicious cycle of poverty and vulnerability.”

“In this scenario, children and young people are among the most affected groups. Of Mozambique’s 16 million children, over 5.5 million face high risks of severe impacts from tropical cyclones,” the statement said.

UNICEF also says that despite these negative impacts, education receives less than 1.5% of global climate funding. This leaves education systems exposed to repeated loss and recovery cycles, especially in eastern and southern Africa where climate impacts on education could result in revenue losses of $380 billion (€323.8 billion).

UNICEF warned last week of multiple challenges in supporting 1 million flood victims in Mozambique, half of whom are children, calling the situation a “deeply child-centred emergency.”

“The floods had a devastating impact on access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene. Water supply systems were submerged and contaminated, with electrical equipment damaged, wells contaminated by surface water carrying faecal matter and other contaminants, latrines collapsed or overflowed, and basic sanitation infrastructure destroyed,” UNICEF’s water, sanitation and hygiene project head in Mozambique, Omar Khan, told journalists.

Khan said families in many rain-affected communities turned to unsafe water sources. This poses severe risks for children, who are biologically more vulnerable to diseases like diarrhoea.

“Unicef needs $34 million [€28.8 million] over the next six months to reach 450,000 people, including 225,000 children, with essential water, sanitation, health, nutrition, education, child protection and financial assistance services. Without these resources, we will have to make difficult choices about who is a priority, when everyone is a priority,” he added.

Source: Lusa