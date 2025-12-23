Mozambique: Civil society organisations demand information about repression of post-election protests

Five Mozambican civil society organisations have demanded information from the Attorney-General’s Office (PGR) about what measures, if any, have been against those responsible for the murder of hundreds of protesters following the post-election unrest of late 2024 and early 2025.

During the protests, more than 350 people lost their lives, most of them killed by police bullets.

The civil society organisations, cited by the independent daily “O Pais”, asked what measures the Public Prosecutor’s Office has taken to bring to justice those responsible for the slaughter.

Months have passed since the protests were repressed, and to date no information has been made available about whether any police officers have been arrested in connection with the deaths.

“We don’t see anybody being held responsible for the serious violations of human rights that took place”, said the message from the five organisations. “Without truth, there is no justice, and without justice there is no social peace”.

The organisations submitted their request under the law on freedom of information. They demanded statistical data on the number of people arrested, shot, tortured and murdered between October 2024 and March 2025.

In addition, they asked what measures the PGR had taken to identify the police agents involved, and to hold them responsible for their acts. They asked what access to justice has been granted to the victims and their families.

In April, Attorney-General Americo Letela said that 31 criminal proceedings had been initiated against members of the police, but charges had only been laid against two of them.

Since then there has been no further information from the PGR. The PGR has not revealed whether any police agents have been detained, or expelled from the force, because of their brutal behaviour against the protestors.

Source: AIM