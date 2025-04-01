Mozambique: Civic Service to increase its agricultural production in Niassa – Photos

The Unango Production Unit, in Niassa province, which belongs to Mozambique Civic Service (SCM), will use modern techniques to increase agricultural productivity, with an emphasis on bean cultivation.

The plan is to use an irrigation system and mechanised equipment, improving both productivity and working conditions.

The information was provided by Colonel Arlindo Wito Sebastião, Commander of the Unango Production Unit, who explained that these improvements would allow for two annual agricultural campaigns, contributing to increased revenue and to the diversification of the diet within the defence sector.

In the current campaign, the production unit expects to harvest around 80 tonnes of beans, in an area of 40 hectares currently cultivated.

In addition to beans, the unit also farms pigs and goats, as well as poultry, including broilers.

It has also developed subsidiary crops which it sells to cover operational needs.

In the future, the Unango Production Unit hopes to expand into forestry, taking advantage of the existing timber potential in the Province of Niassa.

Located in Unango administrative post, Sanga district, Niassa province, the Unango Production Unit has a concession area of 1,500 hectares for agricultural production.

In Mozambique, Civic Service (SCM) is an alternative to mandatory military service, training young people in humanitarian and civic work, and is incorporated into the Mozambican Defence Forces (FADM)





Source: Ministério da Defesa Nacional - Moçambique / Press Release