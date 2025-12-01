Mozambique: Civic service is “a school of patriotic values”

The Mozambican Civic Service is not just an alternative to military service, Presidente Daniel Chapo declared on Saturday, in the town of Montepuez, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking at the end of the 13th basic instruction course for civic service providers, Chapo, cited in the independent paper “O Pais”, said the civic service “is a school of work, patriotic values and discipline”.

He claimed it is an institution that prepares young Mozambicans “to operate in three essential dimensions of our modern state – local and national economic development, the provision of basic social services, and the strengthening of cohesion and community resilience”.

He claimed that the institution is “a motor of the Mozambican economy”, which acts “with humility, with discipline and with concrete results”.

Chapo said the course which has just concluded was not just a piece of technical training, but also “an expression of duty and citizenship, a demonstration that young Mozambicans are ready to contribute actively to national development”.

During the course, the participants acquired skills in agriculture, livestock and construction. “These are the foundations on which Mozambique is building its economic independence”, said Chapo.

He claimed that the civic service is aligned with the government’s vision, “as a body that assists productive organisation”. The Civic Service, he added, “should produce, innovate, sustain, and contribute to the national economy and to the welfare of our people. But we must pick up the pace, because we have no time to dawdle, it is time for all of us to run”.

The strategic target, Chapo said, is “to transform the civic service into an institution capable of producing enough to meet its own basic needs, to contribute to the food security of the armed forces, to create local productive chains with an impact on local communities, to reduce the financial dependence of the state, and to support community development projects”.

“This objective is not only administrative”, he declared. “It is political. It is economic and patriotic. Because a country only becomes truly independent when it has strong, productive and efficient institutions to promote sustainable development”.

The civic service was set up in 2009. A law passed by the Mozambican parliament that year established the civic service “to complement military service”.

Source: AIM